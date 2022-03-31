Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)’s Stock Is Down -83.27% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares were 0.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.03% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EBON share is $8.35, that puts it down -568.0 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $185.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) registered a -6.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.03% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.27%. The short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 9.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.48%, with the float percentage being 20.96%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 3.71% of all shares), a total value of $9.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 4.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.