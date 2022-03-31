CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Rose 71.58% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CTIC share is $5.25, that puts it down -4.79 from that peak though still a striking 71.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $439.98M, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $5.01 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.70%, and it has moved by 61.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.16%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CTI BioPharma Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares have gone up 71.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.43% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -8.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 6 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2022.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.63%, with the float percentage being 51.74%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $26.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 million.