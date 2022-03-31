Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Is Decrease -79.55%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares were 15.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.89% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the CELZ share is $30.95, that puts it down -636.9 from that peak though still a striking 68.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $19.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.59 million shares over the past three months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) registered a 23.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.89% in intraday trading to $4.20 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.35%, and it has moved by 97.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.55%. The short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 58.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CELZ is trading at a discount of -138.1% off the target high and -138.1% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.20%. While earnings are projected to return 84.70% in 2022.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.90%, with the float percentage being 11.64%.