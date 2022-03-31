Could Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CREX share is $3.59, that puts it down -322.35 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $14.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.02% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -19.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.39%. The short interest in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 million by the end of Mar 2021.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Creative Realities Inc. insiders own 9.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.16%, with the float percentage being 20.08%. Argi Investment Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 6.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.