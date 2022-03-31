Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.45% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the VLRS share is $23.58, that puts it down -33.9 from that peak though still a striking 23.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96B, and the average trade volume was 698.90K shares over the past three months.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) registered a 5.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.45% in intraday trading to $17.61 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.45%, and it has moved by 0.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.49%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares have gone down -20.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.46% against 29.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 159.40% this quarter and then jump 950.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $602.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $607.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -261.20% in 2022.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 8.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.05%, with the float percentage being 61.31%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 15.28% of all shares), a total value of $304.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $19.8 million.