Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Is Worth Evaluating At $41.44

During the last session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 1.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.48% or -$2.87. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $94.97, that puts it down -129.17 from that peak though still a striking 32.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.03. The company’s market capitalization is $12.14B, and the average trade volume was 3.43 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) registered a -6.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.48% in intraday trading to $41.44 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.29%, and it has moved by -4.25% in 30 days.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Confluent Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares have gone down -29.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.63% against 17.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.51 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.69 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -99.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.50% per annum.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.55%, with the float percentage being 83.85%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $794.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $523.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $85.88 million.