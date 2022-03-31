Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) On Wednesday – Up 6.02% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.56% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CMPX share is $11.00, that puts it down -727.07 from that peak though still a striking 6.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $134.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 160.93K shares over the past three months.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CMPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) registered a 5.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.21%, and it has moved by -33.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compass Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares have gone down -62.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.02% against -0.80.

While earnings are projected to return -36.40% in 2022.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Compass Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.65%, with the float percentage being 68.37%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.64 million shares (or 41.52% of all shares), a total value of $68.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.87 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $4.88 million.