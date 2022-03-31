Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CRXT share is $31.24, that puts it down -1401.92 from that peak though still a striking 70.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $35.92M, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 67.74%, and it has moved by 161.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.40, which implies an increase of 81.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CRXT is trading at a discount of -861.54% off the target high and -92.31% off the low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.8 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.26%, with the float percentage being 95.45%. Bracebridge Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $4.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.69 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value.