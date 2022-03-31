Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -33.74% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the CDAY share is $130.37, that puts it down -88.34 from that peak though still a striking 15.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.58. The company’s market capitalization is $10.84B, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $69.22 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.84%, and it has moved by -2.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.38, which implies an increase of 22.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, CDAY is trading at a discount of -51.69% off the target high and 6.1% off the low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares have gone down -38.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.31% against 3.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $361.23 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.12%, with the float percentage being 107.20%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.41 million shares (or 15.40% of all shares), a total value of $2.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.54 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 12.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $774.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.72 million, or about 4.42% of the stock, which is worth about $734.72 million.