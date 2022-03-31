CD’s -10.43% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.06% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the CD share is $17.48, that puts it down -164.45 from that peak though still a striking 43.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) registered a -4.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.06% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.43%, and it has moved by 16.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.20, which implies an increase of 89.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.08 and $113.79 respectively. As a result, CD is trading at a discount of -1621.48% off the target high and -476.1% off the low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares have gone down -17.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $132.26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.13 million and $93.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.40% and then jump by 40.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 193.10% in 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.76%, with the float percentage being 35.76%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $60.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.58 million shares, is of American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 5.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.39 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $28.49 million.