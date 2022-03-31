Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Given A -22.43% drop From High?

During the last session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 3.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $173.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$1.89. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $212.58, that puts it down -22.43 from that peak though still a striking 25.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.71. The company’s market capitalization is $114.03B, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ABNB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $173.63 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.77%, and it has moved by 14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $202.47, which implies an increase of 14.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -43.98% off the target high and 13.61% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone up 3.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 363.16% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.60% this quarter and then jump 345.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 32 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.96 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $886.94 million and $1.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.70% and then jump by 47.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 92.40% in 2022.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 20.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.07%, with the float percentage being 77.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,295 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.95 million shares (or 6.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.49 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 billion.