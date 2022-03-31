Boom Or Bust: Where Does Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.32% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $18.57, that puts it down -14.07 from that peak though still a striking 45.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average trade volume was 986.47K shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a 7.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.32% in intraday trading to $16.28 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.20%, and it has moved by 26.31% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 4.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, NRGV is trading at a discount of -35.14% off the target high and 44.72% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.97 million by the end of Mar 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 38.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.57%, with the float percentage being 72.39%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $10.19 million in shares.