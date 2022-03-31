Boom Or Bust: Where Does CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CTK share is $2.89, that puts it down -932.14 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $16.14M, and the average trade volume was 4.64 million shares over the past three months.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.92%, and it has moved by -12.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.67, which implies an increase of 83.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.67 and $1.67 respectively. As a result, CTK is trading at a discount of -496.43% off the target high and -496.43% off the low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares have gone down -78.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.32% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 105.60% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return 70.00% in 2022.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 01 and June 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 3.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.77%, with the float percentage being 3.92%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Qualcomm Inc/DE’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value.