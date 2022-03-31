Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shares Have Been Down About -40.26% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $16.95, that puts it down -311.41 from that peak though still a striking 30.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.47 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $4.12 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by 21.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.89%. The short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 20.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 25.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -69.9% off the target high and 2.91% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -28.40% in 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 18.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.19%, with the float percentage being 50.59%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.57% of all shares), a total value of $204.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.49 million shares, is of Canaan Partners X LLC’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $114.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 4.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $11.79 million.