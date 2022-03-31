Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) At $56.78 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.90% or -$6.24. The 52-week high for the AOSL share is $69.99, that puts it down -23.27 from that peak though still a striking 58.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average trade volume was 688.31K shares over the past three months.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) registered a -9.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.90% in intraday trading to $56.78 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by 23.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.72%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares have gone up 101.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.00% against 23.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.20% this quarter and then jump 23.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $194.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.27 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 78.90%. While earnings are projected to return 902.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited insiders own 19.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.58%, with the float percentage being 74.21%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.86 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $112.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $35.97 million.