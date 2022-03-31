Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Has Been Falling -60.95% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ALNA share is $1.45, that puts it down -530.43 from that peak though still a striking 4.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $20.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.94%, and it has moved by -48.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.35%. The short interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) shares have gone down -74.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.76% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 52.70% in 2022.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.73%, with the float percentage being 24.12%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 4.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 million.