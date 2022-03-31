AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 0.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $8.45, that puts it down -154.52 from that peak though still a striking 66.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $56.38M, and the average trade volume was 8.90 million shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $3.32 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.97%, and it has moved by 117.53% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.40, which implies an increase of 64.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.40 and $9.40 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -183.13% off the target high and -183.13% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 25.60% in 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders own 19.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.02%, with the float percentage being 1.26%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21866.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $45481.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19538.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40639.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36703.0 market value.