After Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Surges -150.0% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GHSI share is $2.49, that puts it down -937.5 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $15.16M, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.96%, and it has moved by -12.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, GHSI is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.40%. While earnings are projected to return 66.40% in 2022.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.32%, with the float percentage being 12.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.