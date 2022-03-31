After A -11.97% Drop In The Last Week, Does China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.80% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $4.85, that puts it down -256.62 from that peak though still a striking 45.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $23.62M, and the average trade volume was 624.91K shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a 8.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.80% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by 22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.91%.

While earnings are projected to return 135.80% in 2022.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 31.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.48%, with the float percentage being 2.16%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 69668.0 shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $92658.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48266.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64193.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 48266.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64193.0 market value.