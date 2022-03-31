Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM): With The Stock Up 46.24 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 5.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.53% or $1.65. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $176.65, that puts it down -264.98 from that peak though still a striking 46.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.02. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13B, and the average trade volume was 15.68 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 3.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.53% in intraday trading to $48.40 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.99%, and it has moved by 10.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.89%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.14, which implies an increase of 26.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $96.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -98.35% off the target high and 27.69% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone down -58.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.45% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.90% this quarter and then jump 66.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $332.66 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $324.85 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.00% and then jump by 63.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -208.70% in 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.61%, with the float percentage being 77.11%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 560 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.36 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.31 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $989.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.05 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $640.06 million.