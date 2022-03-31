Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Rose 38.14% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -10.77% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares were 4.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the ASO share is $51.08, that puts it down -30.41 from that peak though still a striking 38.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.23. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $39.17 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.31%, and it has moved by 27.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.13%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares have gone down -4.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.37% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.70%. While earnings are projected to return 178.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.79%, with the float percentage being 98.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.02 million shares (or 15.84% of all shares), a total value of $615.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $373.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $116.68 million.