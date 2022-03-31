A Stock You Ought To Watch Is SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL)

During the last session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares were 2.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SCPL share is $22.29, that puts it down -69.76 from that peak though still a striking 18.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average trade volume was 474.86K shares over the past three months.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $13.13 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.22%, and it has moved by 8.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.85%.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SciPlay Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares have gone down -37.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.32% against 9.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.59 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.1 million and $151.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.10% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -9.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.90% per annum.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.48%, with the float percentage being 88.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $27.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.81 million shares, is of Engine Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $11.93 million.