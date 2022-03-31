360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Rose 30.57% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -29.96%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.90% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $45.00, that puts it down -180.2 from that peak though still a striking 30.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) registered a -6.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.90% in intraday trading to $16.06 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.17%, and it has moved by -16.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.25%. The short interest in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 4.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.50% this quarter and then drop -13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2022.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for 360 DigiTech Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders own 18.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.21%, with the float percentage being 76.60%. Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.73 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $258.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.91 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $242.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $37.88 million.