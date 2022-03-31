22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Could Post A 63.38% Or More Growth

During the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $6.07, that puts it down -155.04 from that peak though still a striking 21.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $379.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.25%, and it has moved by 6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.66%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is 8.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 63.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, XXII is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -110.08% off the low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 22nd Century Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares have gone down -17.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against -1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.66 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.2 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.3 million and $6.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.00% and then jump by 79.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60%. While earnings are projected to return -47.00% in 2022.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group Inc. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.66%, with the float percentage being 36.42%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.89 million shares (or 7.92% of all shares), a total value of $38.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 12.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $12.11 million.