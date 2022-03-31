111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Is Up 17.78% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares were 5.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.03% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the YI share is $14.85, that puts it down -391.72 from that peak though still a striking 46.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $279.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 492.97K shares over the past three months.

111 Inc. (YI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. YI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

111 Inc. (YI) registered a -5.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.03% in intraday trading to $3.02 this Wednesday, 03/30/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.60%, and it has moved by 17.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.96%. The short interest in 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.13, which implies an increase of 94.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.13 and $51.13 respectively. As a result, YI is trading at a discount of -1593.05% off the target high and -1593.05% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $472.89 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return -45.80% in 2022.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111 Inc. insiders own 9.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.92%, with the float percentage being 17.56%. Elephas Investment Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $13.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 111 Inc. (YI) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 31476.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30685.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.