ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.90, and it changed around $0.69 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.58B. ZTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.82, offering almost -34.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.86% since then. We note from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.05 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -12.02% up in the 30-day period.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.41 percent over the past six months and at a 27.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.30% per year for the next five years.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, and 37.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.75%. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is held by 364 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 32.22 million shares worth $987.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.09% or 19.2 million shares worth $588.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 25.42 million shares worth $745.43 million, making up 4.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $174.68 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.