You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT).

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.14, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.23B. MT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.87, offering almost -14.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.76% since then. We note from ArcelorMittal S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.49 million.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

Instantly MT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.59 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) is 8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

ArcelorMittal S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.21 percent over the past six months and at a -24.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.60%.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, and 7.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.08%. ArcelorMittal S.A. stock is held by 273 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.73% of the shares, which is about 26.87 million shares worth $810.4 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.72% or 7.06 million shares worth $212.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.32 million shares worth $386.84 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $121.22 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.