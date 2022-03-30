Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.49, and it changed around -$10.32 or -6.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.46B. WSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $223.32, offering almost -53.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $127.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WSM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Instantly WSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 155.93 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.88% year-to-date, but still down -1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 7.56% down in the 30-day period.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Williams-Sonoma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.75 percent over the past six months and at a 4.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Williams-Sonoma Inc. to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.70%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.35% per year for the next five years.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, and 98.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.90%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock is held by 836 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.55% of the shares, which is about 7.7 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.37% or 7.56 million shares worth $1.28 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $659.85 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $352.48 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.