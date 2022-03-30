Why UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 4.14 million shares of the UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.59 or -29.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.12M. UPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.72, offering almost -671.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -15.83% since then. We note from UpHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 593.84K.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Instantly UPH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.61% year-to-date, but still down -15.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is -11.21% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPH is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -655.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -331.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect UpHealth Inc. to make $61.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.30%.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.16% of UpHealth Inc. shares, and 7.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.44%. UpHealth Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.57% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $16.29 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 1.23% or 1.78 million shares worth $5.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 48973.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund held roughly 20451.0 shares worth around $64625.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.