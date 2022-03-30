Why Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 7.28 million shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around $0.62 or 13.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.96M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -104.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.57% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Kidpik Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kidpik Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.20 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 147.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIK is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $6.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 108.79% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -114.27%. Kidpik Corp. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Perritt Capital Management, Inc., with 0.59% or 45000.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 45000.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5900.0 shares worth around $36993.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.