Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 18.99 million shares of the Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.26 or 19.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.83M. VYNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -218.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.07% since then. We note from Vyant Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 83.79K.

Vyant Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VYNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vyant Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Instantly VYNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.27%. The company’s shares are currently down 0.00% year-to-date, but still up 21.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) is 21.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -148.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vyant Bio Inc. to make $1.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.20%. Vyant Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Vyant Bio Inc. shares, and 9.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.02%.