Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT): Get Ready For The N...

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 18.99 million shares of the Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.26 or 19.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.83M. VYNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -218.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.07% since then. We note from Vyant Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 83.79K.

Vyant Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VYNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vyant Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Instantly VYNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.27%. The company’s shares are currently down 0.00% year-to-date, but still up 21.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) is 21.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -148.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vyant Bio Inc. to make $1.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.20%. Vyant Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Vyant Bio Inc. shares, and 9.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.02%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.