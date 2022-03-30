UDR Stock Forecast 2022: UDR Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 25.68%

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.76, and it changed around -$1.76 or -2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.67B. UDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.06, offering almost -5.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.68% since then. We note from UDR Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

UDR Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended UDR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UDR Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) trade information

Instantly UDR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.69 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is 8.47% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UDR is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $71.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UDR Inc. (UDR) estimates and forecasts

UDR Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.96 percent over the past six months and at a 13.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $356.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect UDR Inc. to make $364.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.75 million and $309.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.60%.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of UDR Inc. shares, and 103.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.22%. UDR Inc. stock is held by 742 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.17% of the shares, which is about 48.27 million shares worth $2.9 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 13.46% or 42.85 million shares worth $2.57 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 13.97 million shares worth $776.03 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $527.03 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.