Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 9.37 million shares of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.27, and it changed around $0.46 or 5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.24B. TEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.74, offering almost -26.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.9% since then. We note from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.98 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.40 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.99% year-to-date, but still up 9.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 8.36% up in the 30-day period.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.23 percent over the past six months and at a -1.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to make $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.45 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.70%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings are expected to increase by 110.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.70% per year for the next five years.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, and 48.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is held by 608 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 118.88 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 3.88% or 42.79 million shares worth $416.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 41.98 million shares worth $408.91 million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 33.09 million shares worth around $322.31 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.