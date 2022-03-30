Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.07, and it changed around $1.38 or 3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.20, offering almost -55.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.28% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.65 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 42.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.56 day(s).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Sweetgreen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sweetgreen Inc. to make $101.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.63% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares, and 70.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.65%.