Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.5 or -24.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.11M. SNAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -620.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -30.67% since then. We note from Stryve Foods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.40K.

Stryve Foods Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Instantly SNAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5900 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.03% year-to-date, but still down -36.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) is -45.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNAX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Stryve Foods Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.21 percent over the past six months and at a 68.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Stryve Foods Inc. to make $11.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.02% of Stryve Foods Inc. shares, and 37.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.34%. Stryve Foods Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $3.11 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 5.08% or 0.44 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Arbitrage Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.87 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.