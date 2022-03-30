Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.25, and it changed around $0.6 or 6.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $525.41M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.79, offering almost -249.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.51K.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.80 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.23% year-to-date, but still up 1.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -18.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDIG is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $43.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -321.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -95.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $48.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.35% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 60.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.33%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Hound Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 1.61 million shares worth $20.75 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, with 5.68% or 1.14 million shares worth $14.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $10.24 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $10.22 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.