Stock Performance And Outlook Of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.56, and it changed around $0.93 or 7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -261.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.41% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.81 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -7.19% down in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Olo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.03 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $43.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Olo Inc. shares, and 37.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.50%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 59.95% of the shares, which is about 34.22 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Battery Management Corp., with 16.22% or 9.26 million shares worth $278.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $116.24 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $57.69 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.