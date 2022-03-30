Stock Performance And Outlook Of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN)

In the last trading session, 4.65 million shares of the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.26, and it changed around $2.43 or 20.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. GDYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.81, offering almost -200.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.26% since then. We note from Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.24K.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Instantly GDYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.37 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.44% year-to-date, but still up 15.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is 17.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.07 percent over the past six months and at a -44.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. to make $57.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.13 million and $39.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.00%.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.51% of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares, and 69.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.66%. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $171.96 million.

Riverbridge Partners LLC, with 4.78% or 2.97 million shares worth $86.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.0 million shares worth $63.15 million, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $65.75 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.