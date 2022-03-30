Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.48, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. SAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.19, offering almost -74.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.77% since then. We note from Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SAVE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.27 for the current quarter.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.14 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.47% year-to-date, but still up 2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is -10.73% up in the 30-day period.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.21 percent over the past six months and at a 87.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $966.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Spirit Airlines Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, and 63.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.37%. Spirit Airlines Inc. stock is held by 332 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 9.79 million shares worth $213.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.52% or 8.17 million shares worth $178.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.68 million shares worth $100.55 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $67.72 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.