Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.1 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.25M. SMTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -213.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.4% since then. We note from Sierra Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 452.42K.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.09% year-to-date, but still down -11.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is -16.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.51 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. to make $91.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares, and 48.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.49%. Sierra Metals Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.77% of the shares, which is about 43.74 million shares worth $59.49 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 3.98% or 6.51 million shares worth $8.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.36 million shares worth $10.88 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $1.91 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.