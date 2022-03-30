Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) Shares Could Drop Up To -44.25%

In today’s recent session, 2.5 million shares of the Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.46, and it changed around $2.01 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.87B. SHEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.13, offering almost -1.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.51% since then. We note from Shell plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) trade information

Instantly SHEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.93 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is 2.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHEL is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shell plc (SHEL) estimates and forecasts

Shell plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.19 percent over the past six months and at a 60.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.90%.

SHEL Dividends

Shell plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.79. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.