Shares Of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Could Show A Loss Of -137.39%

In the last trading session, 11.75 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around $1.03 or 18.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -112.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.44% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.82 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.67% year-to-date, but still up 17.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 31.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOBY is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.26 percent over the past six months and at a 25.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.90%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.48% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 25.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.75%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 46.04 million shares worth $463.17 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 1.66% or 10.0 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $34.99 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $21.6 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.