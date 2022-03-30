Risk-Takers Will Like Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS).

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.00, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $785.59M. VRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.29, offering almost -1.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.11% since then. We note from Verso Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.97K.

Verso Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VRS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verso Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) trade information

Instantly VRS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.00 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) is 1.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by 0.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRS is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge 0.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verso Corporation (VRS) estimates and forecasts

Verso Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.52 percent over the past six months and at a 175.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 136.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $336.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Verso Corporation to make $332.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.90%.

VRS Dividends

Verso Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.87% of Verso Corporation shares, and 79.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.71%. Verso Corporation stock is held by 160 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $54.58 million.

SCW Capital Management, LP, with 7.20% or 2.09 million shares worth $43.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $16.84 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $17.07 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.