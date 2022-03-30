Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.64, and it changed around $0.66 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. RELY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.65, offering almost -404.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.47% since then. We note from Remitly Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 848.79K.

Remitly Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RELY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Remitly Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.64 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.40% year-to-date, but still up 10.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is -2.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RELY is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -294.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Remitly Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.07 percent over the past six months and at a 3.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Remitly Global Inc. to make $132.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.18% of Remitly Global Inc. shares, and 49.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.28%. Remitly Global Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Naspers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 23.13% of the shares, which is about 37.34 million shares worth $769.99 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.86% or 11.08 million shares worth $228.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $46.22 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $23.61 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.