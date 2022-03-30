PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.61, and it changed around $1.12 or 14.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.79, offering almost -245.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.62% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.73 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 23.71% up in the 30-day period.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.73% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, and 44.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.51%. PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.44% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $173.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.28% or 7.37 million shares worth $70.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $22.1 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $19.52 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.