Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.92, and it changed around $2.45 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.63B. PSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.34, offering almost -9.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.45% since then. We note from Phillips 66’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Phillips 66 stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PSX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phillips 66 is expected to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Instantly PSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 86.12 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.19% year-to-date, but still up 4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is -0.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSX is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $114.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Phillips 66 share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.71 percent over the past six months and at a 37.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 245.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 198.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Phillips 66 to make $34.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.93 billion and $22.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.30%. Phillips 66 earnings are expected to increase by 132.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Phillips 66 shares, and 56.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.69%. Phillips 66 stock is held by 1,672 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 43.39 million shares worth $3.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.14% or 31.3 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.45 million shares worth $902.48 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 12.06 million shares worth around $873.94 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.