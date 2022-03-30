Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 14.28 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.89, and it changed around $2.82 or 10.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.43B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.70, offering almost -319.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.9% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 25.44 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.14 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.62% year-to-date, but still up 12.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 6.30% up in the 30-day period.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.82 percent over the past six months and at a -492.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -811.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -666.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 78.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.20%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 863 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 28.19 million shares worth $2.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.13% or 22.29 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $913.8 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.22 million shares worth around $628.21 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.