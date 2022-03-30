Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.77, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.89B. ORCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.14, offering almost -2.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.8% since then. We note from Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORCC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

Instantly ORCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.07 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is -0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Owl Rock Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.75 percent over the past six months and at a 8.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $267.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to make $270.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.25 million and $232.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 105.60%.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 8.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, and 44.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.11%. Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock is held by 259 institutions, with California, University Of-Regents being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 37.5 million shares worth $529.44 million.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E, with 7.31% or 28.74 million shares worth $405.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Destra Multi-Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $45.41 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $6.86 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.