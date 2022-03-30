Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.83M. ORPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.77, offering almost -8638.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.7% since then. We note from Orphazyme A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Orphazyme A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORPH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orphazyme A/S is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Instantly ORPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.07% year-to-date, but still up 7.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is -27.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.72, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORPH is forecast to be at a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Orphazyme A/S share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.86 percent over the past six months and at a 84.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Orphazyme A/S shares, and 2.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.95%. Orphazyme A/S stock is held by 22 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.99 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.45% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 21566.0 shares worth around $83891.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.