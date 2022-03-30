Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.78M. ORC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -86.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.49% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.43 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is 4.26% up in the 30-day period.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.40 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital Inc. to make $37.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.1 million and $26.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.50%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 19.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, and 22.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.25%. Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 12.47 million shares worth $56.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.83% or 6.78 million shares worth $30.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $15.66 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $13.57 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.